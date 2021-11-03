SENEXA INVESTMENT COMPANY. P2P LENDING AREA
Earn over 21% per month from your deposit
Invest in lending institutions around the world through the Senexa platform
Investment company Senexa (Senexa)
Senexa is an international platform for investors from the Russian Federation and all over the world. Study the conditions for investing free funds and start earning from the first day. Investments in credit institutions all over the world are available through the Senexa p2p platform. Currently, 17,000 companies are represented on our platform that provide non-bank lending services, and this figure is constantly growing. Our partners in the organization are interested in finding investments for the development of their business, and Senexa helps them in this. Thanks to the platform, lending companies can attract the required amount of financing, and depositors can earn on their deposits.
The Senexa platform is unique in that it does not issue loans: they are placed on the platform by partners – credit organizations from all over the world, which provide alternative financing to the population and small businesses.
Investors, on the Senexa platform, receive a percentage of the income from loans issued and act as a source of financing for credit institutions.
More than 17,000 credit institutions from all over the world place requests for alternative lending to individuals and legal entities on the Senexa platform.
Each investor is protected from late payment by the platform financing fund. The Platform undertakes to fulfill the terms of the planned payment in a clear schedule. If such a payment is not made on time, the platform blocks investment with this credit institution until full repayment. For this period, the platform independently fulfills all the conditions under the investment agreement with the investor.
What guarantees can the Senexa platform give investors? The main principle of Senexa is transparency of investments. Before becoming our partner, each credit company undergoes a special check. The current level of organization of the credit company’s work and its development prospects are evaluated. This approach of Seneca specialists reduces the professional risks of clients when investing. We offer highly profitable investment projects, protect the financial interests of investors, ensure the fulfillment of payment obligations by credit institutions.
Withdrawal of interest every 1-5 days, depending on the strategy
Investment period: 50 Days
Total revenue: $5500
Investor profit: $4895
Company profit: $605
Accrual period: Every day
Deposit is insured
Deposit body withdrawal upon completion
Investment period: 90 Days
Total revenue: $12500
Investor profit: $11214
Company profit: $1386
Accrual period: Once every 3 days
Deposit is insured
Deposit body withdrawal upon completion
Investment period: 120 day
Total revenue: $18000
Investor profit: $16020
Company profit: $1980
Accrual period: Once every 5 days
Deposit is insured
Deposit body withdrawal upon completion
To start making money on investments on the Senex platform, register online and log in to the investor’s personal account. The minimum deposit amount is $50. Registration on Senex is suitable for investors with small and larger start-up capital. The investment period ranges from 9 to 300 days, and interest can be withdrawn every few days.
Clients are offered three ready-made investment strategies. Register on Senex and log in to your personal account to compare the conditions and choose the appropriate strategy. They are designed for clients with different amounts of initial investments and differ in profitability. Seneca offers insurance for all deposits regardless of the investor’s chosen strategy.
