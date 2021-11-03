SENEXA INVESTMENT COMPANY. P2P LENDING AREA

Earn over 21% per month from your deposit

Invest in lending institutions around the world through the Senexa platform

Why Senexa the best choice for investment?

    Deposits are insured
    Investment term from 9 to 300 days
    Income from 21% to 37% per month
    Withdrawing a deposit at any time in a matter of minutes
    The company operates in the dynamically developing p2p lending market
    Interest withdrawal every 1-5 days

Senexa was founded in 2020. Today is one of the largest p2p investment platforms

Investment company Senexa (Senexa)
Senexa is an international platform for investors from the Russian Federation and all over the world. Study the conditions for investing free funds and start earning from the first day. Investments in credit institutions all over the world are available through the Senexa p2p platform. Currently, 17,000 companies are represented on our platform that provide non-bank lending services, and this figure is constantly growing. Our partners in the organization are interested in finding investments for the development of their business, and Senexa helps them in this. Thanks to the platform, lending companies can attract the required amount of financing, and depositors can earn on their deposits.

The Senexa platform is unique in that it does not issue loans: they are placed on the platform by partners – credit organizations from all over the world, which provide alternative financing to the population and small businesses.

Investors, on the Senexa platform, receive a percentage of the income from loans issued and act as a source of financing for credit institutions.

  • Investors
    >50 000
  • Turnover
    > $1.1 billion
  • Countries
    >30
  • Platform translated
    > 6
What is p2p lending?

More than 17,000 credit institutions from all over the world place requests for alternative lending to individuals and legal entities on the Senexa platform.

Investors, on the Senexa platform, act as a source of financing.

Each investor is protected from late payment by the platform financing fund. The Platform undertakes to fulfill the terms of the planned payment in a clear schedule. If such a payment is not made on time, the platform blocks investment with this credit institution until full repayment. For this period, the platform independently fulfills all the conditions under the investment agreement with the investor.

Simplicity and transparency investing

    The minimum investment is $50
    Interest-free deposit and withdrawal of funds
    Representative office in different cities of Russia, Europa
    Stable profit without hesitation
    Support 24/7
    Withdrawal of deposit and interest in a matter of minutes
Ready to start investing?

Invest from $50 for a period of 9 to 300 days with the possibility of withdrawing interest every 1-5 days

What guarantees can the Senexa platform give investors? The main principle of Senexa is transparency of investments. Before becoming our partner, each credit company undergoes a special check. The current level of organization of the credit company’s work and its development prospects are evaluated. This approach of Seneca specialists reduces the professional risks of clients when investing. We offer highly profitable investment projects, protect the financial interests of investors, ensure the fulfillment of payment obligations by credit institutions.

Your income from investment of $10,000

Withdrawal of interest every 1-5 days, depending on the strategy

CONSERVATIVE

  • Investment period: 50 Days

  • Total revenue: $5500

  • Investor profit: $4895

  • Company profit: $605

  • Accrual period: Every day

  • Deposit is insured

  • Deposit body withdrawal upon completion

OPTIMAL

  • Investment period: 90 Days

  • Total revenue: $12500

  • Investor profit: $11214

  • Company profit: $1386

  • Accrual period: Once every 3 days

  • Deposit is insured

  • Deposit body withdrawal upon completion

HIGH-YIELD

  • Investment period: 120 day

  • Total revenue: $18000

  • Investor profit: $16020

  • Company profit: $1980

  • Accrual period: Once every 5 days

  • Deposit is insured

  • Deposit body withdrawal upon completion

Try investing with Senexa

Try investing with a withdrawal of interest every 1-5 days, depending on the strategy

To start making money on investments on the Senex platform, register online and log in to the investor’s personal account. The minimum deposit amount is $50. Registration on Senex is suitable for investors with small and larger start-up capital. The investment period ranges from 9 to 300 days, and interest can be withdrawn every few days.

Clients are offered three ready-made investment strategies. Register on Senex and log in to your personal account to compare the conditions and choose the appropriate strategy. They are designed for clients with different amounts of initial investments and differ in profitability. Seneca offers insurance for all deposits regardless of the investor’s chosen strategy.

News and useful articles Senexa

Important safety information.

Dear partners! Senexa is actively working on an internal security and data encryption system to provide partners with the maximum degree of protection... read more

20.10.2021
New investment plan Senexa Premium

Dear partner, we are pleased to inform you about the launch of a new investment strategy Senexa Premium. This is a new strategy for large investors in... read more

23.10.2021
Adding a new official domain zone.

The work of the company’s website has been completely restored in the territory of the Russian Federation. Now the site of Senexa will be availa... read more

03.11.2021

Publications in the media about Senexa

